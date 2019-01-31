Children's hospital board to face questions before PAC

Campaigners are calling for a complete rethink of the National Children's Hospital project.

The New Children's Hospital Alliance says the current site at St James's in Dublin is not fit for purpose.

The group is protesting outside Leinster House today, as the board of the National Children's Hospital faces questions before the Public Accounts Committee.

They will be asking how the board allowed the cost of the project to reach €1.7 billion.

Dr Fin Breatnach from the New Children's Hospital Alliance says a review of the project by PWC needs to calculate the cost of relocating the hospital.

"When their remit is defined by the government, the least they should do is price the costing of stopping the current building of the Children's Hospital on the James's campus and price the cost of building it on a greenfield site with a combined maternity hospital," said Dr Breatnach.