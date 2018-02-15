Children’s Grief Centre founder named Limerick Person of the Year

The founder of a local support service which has helped more than a 1,000 children affected by loss through death, separation or divorce, has been named Limerick Person of the Year 2017.

Sr Helen Culhane received the top honour for her dedication and commitment to providing grieving children and young people with a place and space where they are given the opportunity to examine feelings associated with loss, and learn that they are not alone.

Sr Helen founded the Children’s Grief Centre in 2009 which sees around 30 children a week, aged four to 18 years. 70% of the children who attend have separated parents while 30% have suffered a bereavement.

In total, there are approximately 30 volunteers attached to the centre. The volunteers include a retired career guidance teacher, a play therapist, psychologist, psychotherapist, and an art therapist.

Sr Helen Culhane. Photos: Photo: Oisin McHugh True Media

Her work had seen her selected as the January 2017 Limerick Person of the Month and her work stood out among the judging panel.

Accepting her award Sr Helen said: “I’m shocked to be quite honest and very humbled to receive this award. Thanks to everyone of you and to all those who organised the event today.”

“The work that I’m involved with, we see it as very important work as we are supporting children who are impacted by loss due to bereavement, separation and divorce, and if by winning this award it draws attention to that [work], it will be a goal achieved.”

At the gala event in the Clayton Hotel in Limerick today, former Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan TD was also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

He was honoured for his work down through the years as a government minister and a public representative for the area.

“I’m emotional after all those beautiful tributes paid by everybody. This is a great honour, I would like to thank all the sponsors in conferring this honour on me today. You can get honoured in many parts of the world on occasions but to be honoured in one’s home city is very important,” Noonan said.

Sr Helen Culhane and Former Minister Michael Noonan.

“It would be fairer if this was a group award because a lot of the achievements in Limerick over the last seven years are the work of many people. What I was good at was identifying ideas that might work and implementing them.”

Now in its 17th year and sponsored by The Limerick Leader, Southern Marketing Design & Media and the Clayton Hotel, the Limerick Person of the Year Award was set up to honour the achievements and success of local people.

“Congratulations to Sr Helen Culhane and Michael Noonan on receiving their awards today," said Cllr Stephen Keary, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick.

"Through your work, although in different spheres, you have always shown a commitment to help Limerick, in your own particular way, and we are all reaping the benefits. I would also like to congratulate all the other monthly recipients for their hard work and dedication in promoting Limerick."

Past winners of the title include philanthropist JP McManus, world champion boxer Andy Lee, rugby stars Paul O'Connell and Tony Ward, and anti-bullying campaigner Luke Culhane.

- Digital Desk