Children could face interviews to test Irish before being admitted to Gaelscoileanna
12/02/2018 - 09:51:30
Children could face interviews to test their standard of Irish before being admitted to Gaelscoileanna.
It is part of new plans to ensure there are sufficient places for pupils from Irish-speaking families.
The new School Admissions Bill prevents parents being interviewed as a condition for school entry - a practice carried out by many Gaelscoileanna.
According to the Irish Times a proposed amendment would allow children to be interviewed instead.
- Digital Desk
