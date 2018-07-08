Children blamed for petrol bomb attacks on police and homes in Derry

Children have attacked police officers and homes with petrol bombs and other missiles in Derry.

The violent attacks took place at the Lecky Road in the Bogside of the city.

PSNI said that children assaulted officers and attacked property with petrol bombs, bricks and bottles.

In a Facebook post, police said: “The area’s best avoided as the throwing is indiscriminate.”

Mark H Durkan, SDLP MLA for Foyle posted on Twitter: “Three petrol bombs were thrown into the Fountain estate earlier.

“This moronic behaviour puts lives at risk and those responsible should not be on our streets.”

