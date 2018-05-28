Childline to receive 7m calls this year
Childline expects to receive seven million phone calls before the end of the year.
The charity, which releases its annual report today, says more young people are using its text and online services, with contacts up by around a third.
Childline costs €3.5m to run each year and relies on the public for over 90% of its funding.
It is stressing the need for a 24-hour social work service.
Digital Desk
