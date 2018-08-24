Childhood friend of woman missing for three months thinks 'something bad happened'

Friends of a woman who has been missing for three months say they are doubtful she disappeared by herself.

29-year-old Giedre Raguckaite from Lithuania was last seen on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk, Co. Louth, at around 6pm on May 26.

She is described as five foot five inches tall with a slight build and has blonde hair and green eyes.

She had previously been living in England, but had moved to Ireland after a trip to Lithuania to renew her passport.

Gardai in Dundalk are appealing for information on Giedre's whereabouts.

Her childhood friend, Gedvilé Tumenaite, is concerned for her welfare.

She said: "When she disappeared, her passport was with the landlord and he is holding the passport so she has no papers.

"We think she is still in Ireland because she has no identification with her, but I just think that something bad happened.

"I think that it's something against her own wishes, we have so many doubts about everything, we don't know."