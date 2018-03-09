Child with suspected meningitis dies in County Meath
A young child being treated for suspected meningitis in County Meath has died.
The HSE has confirmed the patient passed away this afternoon, after a suspected outbreak of the virus in Navan.
Two children under the age of 12 presented with symptoms earlier today, and were taken in for treatment.
Medical teams are now working with their relatives, and the children's primary school to ensure everyone that was in contact with them is safe.