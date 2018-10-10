Child abuse survivors often left humiliated by courts process, says report

Adult survivors of child sexual abuse who engage in the criminal justice system are often left feeling demeaned and humiliated by the process.

That is according to the charity 'One in Four' which is launching its annual report today.

It also says that out of 150 new clients last year, 35 had attempted suicide before they met.

Executive Director of One in Four, Maeve Lewis, says victims feel like they have nowhere to go and the trial process put them off speaking out about the abuse they suffered.

"The person has to go into court to give their evidence and then be cross-examined," said Ms Lewis.

"They are in a courtroom surrounded by strangers.

"They do not have their own barrister, they are simply a witness for the prosecution.

"It is like a system that is full or procedures and language that very often people don't understand."

