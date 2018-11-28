Chihuahua puppy seized at Dublin Port

A male chihuahua puppy was seized at Dublin Port this morning by Revenue officers.

A man who was travelling from the UK was stopped and questioned as part of routine operations.

He did not have a pet passport for the puppy, nor was the dog microchipped as required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The puppy was transferred into the care of the DSPCA, where he is receiving urgent veterinary attention.

A follow-up investigation is now underway.

The chihuahua puppy is now in the care of the DSPCA.

Digital Desk