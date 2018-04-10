Chief superintendent believes two men are members of the IRA based on confidential information

By Daniel Hickey

A chief superintendent has told the non-jury Special Criminal Court he believes two men are members of the IRA.

Kevin Braney (44), with an address at Glenshane Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Ciaran Maguire (30), of Kippure Park, Finglas, Dublin 11 are both pleading not guilty to membership of an unlawful organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA on August 2nd, 2017.

It is the prosecution's case that one of two accused men told another man in Longwood, County Meath that they were the IRA and if he did not drop a claim against a former employer the next time they saw him they would shoot him.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tom Maguire told prosecuting counsel Fiona Murphy BL today that he believed both Mr Braney and Mr Maguire were members of the IRA on the day in question.

He said his opinion was based on confidential information.

Detective Sergeant Padraig Boyce, of the Special Detective Unit (SDU), gave evidence of Mr Braney's "association" with men convicted before the Special Criminal Court.

The detective said that he saw Mr Braney outside the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on February 3rd last year in conversation with Ciaran Burke, who in 2012 was convicted of possession of firearms and ammunition.

He said that at the time two men were on trial for the murder of Peter Butterly, during which a former accused turned State witness gave evidence.

Det Sgt Boyce said that Mr Braney was attending an "anti-supergrass protest".

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan.