Check your tickets: Time running out for €1m winning ticket sold in Cork

A lucky Cork National Lottery player may be unaware that they have landed a cool €1m prize from a special EuroMillions Raffle on February 23.

The National Lottery revealed today it has still to hear from the holder of the winning Quick Pick EuroMillions ticket purchased at Eason’s in the Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork City on the day of the draw.

The draw included a special EuroMillionaire raffle with 25 guaranteed prizes of one million euro across participating EuroMillions countries. There was one Irish winner of a million.

A spokesperson said the lucky winner has just one month left to claim their prize, which is due to expire on Thursday May 24.

The winning raffle code of the €1million raffle prize was I-DKB-06633.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin, today appealed to all EuroMillions players to check their tickets ahead of the May 24 prize expiry deadline.

“Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize in person at National Lottery Headquarters on Abbey Street in Dublin.

"We have no idea if this is somebody who is unaware of their good fortune, or if they know and are taking their time to make their claim. But we urge anybody who bought a EuroMillions ticket in Cork two months ago to check their numbers just in case.

"Sometimes players buy a ticket, leave it aside, and forget. Check your homes, cars, pockets or anywhere you might leave a ticket. They can be checked in store or through the National Lottery App.”

The lucky ticketholder should sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 8364444.

