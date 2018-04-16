Check before the referendum - Number of people find they have been removed from electoral register

More than half a million young people are being advised to check that they are registered to vote in the abortion referendum.

That includes 122,000 who have turned 18 since the last general election.

May 8 is the deadline for adding your details to the electoral register.

SpunOut.ie Executive Director Ian Power says it is important that everyone checks, even if they have voted before.

Mr Power said: "A number of people checking the register in the last few weeks have reported to us that they have been removed.

"That can often happen as local authorities attempt to clean the registers between elections and referendums, so we are just advising everyone to check just to make sure, so that if they have been removed for any reason, or if they have changed their address, that they can do that."

A 'Repeal Mobile' will start touring the country today to get students ready for the referendum.

The two-week roadshow, organised by the Union of Students in Ireland, will begin at Maynooth University as part of the campaign for a Yes vote on May 25.

The USI says the 'Repeal Mobile' will visit campuses across the country to educate and inform students about the effect the Eighth Amendment has had on Irish people.