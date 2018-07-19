CHASE files an application for judicial review of Ringaskiddy incinerator

Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (CHASE) has filed an application for leave to take a judicial review of Bord Pleanala’s decision to grant permission for Indaver’s Ringaskiddy incinerator.

The application was filed in the High Court yesterday.

This application is being made by CHASE on behalf of the communities and groups in Cork, Cork Harbour and beyond who have supported the campaign over the last few weeks and led an incredible fundraising drive which has enabled this application.

CHASE Chairperson Mary O’Leary said: “We are grateful to the thousands of individuals and organisations who have raised and donated funds to make this application possible and who have rallied so strongly to support the CHASE campaign over the last 8 weeks.

There is palpable anger and disbelief at this decision by An Bord Pleanala.

- Digital Desk