Charlie Flanagan 'open-minded' about further inquiry into hit-and-run

The Justice Minister says he is "open-minded" about a further inquiry into the death of Shane O'Farrell.

The 23-year-old died in 2011 after being hit by a car driven by a man with a number of previous convictions who was out on bail from the courts.

Shane O'Farrell

A report by GSOC found no Garda conduct was illegal or in breach of procedures.

Tonight, the Dáil has been debating calls for a public inquiry into Shane's death.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says GSOC needs to be allowed to complete its work before considering a further inquiry.

"I'm open minded about the prospect of a further inquiry into this case but as minister I want to proceed on the basis of evidence and I want to proceed on the basis of due process.

"What I will commit to, as I have done in the past, is that when GSOC has completed its work I will consider the question of a further inquiry."

Digital Desk