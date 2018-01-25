Charleton Tribunal: Senior counsel for former Commissioner regrets errors

Update 6.10pm: The senior barrister who represented the Garda Commissioner at the O'Higgins Commission of Investigation has said that he regretted errors made in a letter to the Commission outlining the instructions the legal team received, writes Gerard Cunningham.

Colm Smyth SC said that it was remiss of him not to apologise when the error became clear.

"I regret that it was done. It was done on the explicit instructions of the client, who got it wrong," Mr Smyth said.

The Charleton tribunal is examining whether unjustified grounds were inappropriately relied upon by the former Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan to discredit Sgt McCabe at the O'Higgins Commission of Investigation.

The commission, which sat in private in 2015, investigated complaints made by Sgt McCabe about certain policing matters but also serious allegations against senior officers including then Garda Commissioner, Martin Callinan.

Mr Smyth and two junior counsel represented the garda commissioner and several senior garda officers before the Commission of inquiry in 2015.

The letter, prepared by the garda commissioner's legal team, said that Sgt McCabe had told Supt Noel Cunningham that he made complaints against a senior officer, Chief Supt Michael Clancy, in order to pressurise the chief superintendent into releasing directions from the DPP not to prosecute a case against Sgt McCabe.

A historic allegation of abuse made by Miss D against Sgt McCabe was investigated in 2007, and the DPP recommended no prosecution, saying there was no evidence any crime had taken place.

Mr Smyth said that in fact Chief Supt Clancy had requested that Sgt McCabe make a report outlining difficulties he was having after the case was closed, so the DPP would understand the situation he was in and consider releasing his directions to the families involved.

Mr Smyth said that notes taken by Supt Cunningham tallied with the transcript of an audio recording made by Sgt McCabe, but what was put in the letter by his legal team was a wrong version.

Mr Smyth said he remembered hearing the words "political dynamite" after he was asked to clarify that he was acting on instructions from the garda commissioner at the Commission hearings on 15 May 2015, but did not recall the context in which it came up.

He said that his solicitor, Ms Annmarie Ryan, was always of the view that the hearings were "a very sensitive area" because of the publicity surrounding Sgt McCabe and media momentum.

Mr Smyth said he told Ms Ryan he was available that weekend if the garda commissioner needed to meet him. He told the tribunal that he was concerned to meet her as she was his primary client, but he was informed she wasn't available.

Mr Smyth said that a meeting with the commissioner in her office on 21 May 2015 was not a consultation. He said that he was not comfortable meeting without a solicitor present. He said that it was not a formal meeting and the commissioner just wanted to meet him personally.

Mr Smyth said there was general conversation, including about family links to Kerry, but she never mentioned Sgt McCabe's name or any of the other clients' names.

Cross examined by Michael McDowell SC, who represents Sgt McCabe, Mr Smyth said he had never questioned the sergeant's integrity at the O'Higgins Commission. Mr Smyth said that Mr McDowell had persuaded the Commission that Sgt McCabe's integrity was being attacked, and nowhere in the transcript did Mr Smyth do this.

Counsel for Noirin O’Sullivan has told the Disclosures Tribunal he did not attack Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

Colm Smyth said he’d suffered personally due to claims he’d attacked the Garda Whistleblower at the Inquiry.

Earlier today it emerged the former Garda Commissioner may be called back to the Tribunal over a document describing Sgt McCabe as a paranoiac.

The Disclosures Tribunal is currently trying to establish if Noirin O’Sullivan relied on inappropriate grounds to discredit Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

The former Garda Commissioner’s senior counsel at the Inquiry took exception when he was asked did he need permission to attack Sgt McCabe.

Colm Smyth also said Cmsr O’Sullivan never used the word integrity - and described it as ’lawyer speak’ if a person had no evidence to back up their allegations, integrity could be applied - but not in reference to their character

There were testy exchanges between Mr Smyth and Counsel for Maurice McCabe Michael McDowell over the intention to attack Sgt McCabe or not.

This morning, Mr McDowell told the Tribunal he’d received an extract from an internal garda report yesterday which referred to his client as a paranoiac who lost control of his station.

Michael McDowell said he’d like to have Cmsr O’Sullivan back to ask her about the document.

Chairman Peter Charleton said it may be necessary but he wasn’t saying yes or no.

