Charles and Camilla head for Kerry as royal visit continues

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will continue their trip to Ireland today with a visit to Co Kerry.

They will travel to Tralee and Killarney and also visit Derrynane House, the ancestral home of Daniel O'Connell.

The Royal Couple were given a warm welcome in Cork yesterday when they visited the English Market, City Hall and the Crawford Gallery for a special dinner last night.

In the market, Prince Charles told market fishmonger Pat O’Connell, a dab hand at royal visits, that his mother (Queen Elizabeth) had warned him he had to stop by, before he helped them cut a cake to celebrate the market’s 230th birthday.

In UCC, the Prince was presented with the sheet music to a specially commissioned piece of harp music.

Disability rights campaigner, Joanne O’Riordan beeped the horn of her wheelchair during a conversation about the technology she uses, and Young Scientist winner, Simon Meehan, talked the Prince through his project.

His security detail broke into a slight sweat when he stepped into the Famine hut, built on campus, and spent more time inside and out of sight, than they expected. Or were comfortable with.

He emerged finally into the sunlight and declared: “I’m impressed how somebody could make such a structure.”

And just as his mother did during her visit to Ireland in 2011, Prince Charles raised a toast ‘as gaeilge’ last night at the start of a meal loaded with symbolism, yet seasoned with a hint of sadness.

The memory of Irish food champion, Myrtle Allen, who died on Tuesday, aged 94, loomed large in the Crawford Gallery as 60 VIP guests dined in its Long Room.

Many of those who prepared the meal work at Ballymaloe. Many of those who served the meal are related to her. The menu was hand-drawn by Mrs Allen’s grand-daughter, Lydia Hugh-Jones.

The six-course meal featured Ardsallagh goat’s cheese, with local honey and rocket leaves, poached wild Blackwater salmon with garden peas, chervil and hollandaise sauce, roast rack and leg of East Cork lamb, with sweet marjoram and Shanagarry baby carrots with a salad of leaves from the Ballymaloe garden and Ballycotton new potatoes, following by deserts including strawberry and elderberry jelly, with crushed strawberries and cream, with elderflower granita, and pistachio langues de chat, and a plate of Cork farmhouse cheeses from the market.

Prince Charles also had a private meeting with the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

- Eoin English, with additional reporting from Digital Desk