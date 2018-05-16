Charity warns of reduced rooms for homeless people due to Dublin concerts

A charity which supports homeless people has warned that there will be less hotels and B&Bs to accommodate homeless people as Dublin starts to stage large summer concerts.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said that 95% of hotel rooms in the city are booked out this week as a result of the Ed Sheeran concerts.

They reported that 163 people were on the streets last night and that they predict this number to rise dramatically.

ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn described last night as one of the "most saddening and most frustrating" he has experienced.

"This is not a shock to those providing services, in fact quite the contrary. Minister Murphy has been warned the number of people sleeping rough will continues to rise unless exceptional measures are taken.

"The numbers have been steadily increasing for 2/3 months now, with figures as low as 70 through December and January. These figures will reach uncontrollable levels with the next 6-8 weeks.

People are suffering including small children. The system is broken and no amount of reclassifying people or spin will change that.

- Digital Desk