Charity warns of fake fundraising page for Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp

A charity has warned people to be aware of a fraudulent page which claimed to be raising money in memory of Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp who died in the Greek wildfires.

Brian O'Callaghan Westropp

Blood Bikes East, a charity which provides a free medical transport service between hospitals in Dublin, warned that the fake GoFundMe page was not set up by them, as was claimed.

They said they first became aware of the page yesterday and it has since been taken down. It has also been reported to the An Garda Síochána fraud office.

Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp was a volunteer for the group before he was caught up in the wildfire which swept across the Greek town on Mati while he was there on his honeymoon.

His wife Zoe Holohan remains in hospital with burn injuries.

Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and his wife Zoe Holohan

Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp's mother travelled to Greece yesterday to begin efforts to repatriate his body.

A genuine fundraising page was set up today by his former classmates at the National College of Ireland.

Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp was due to complete the final year of his MBA.

His friends paid tribute to the "amazing", "natural leader", whose "enthusiasm, passion and zest for life were infectious".

Thye said: "It is incredible to think that Brian was completing his second consecutive Master's course whilst volunteering, fundraising and planning his wedding to his beloved Zoe. His focus and drive were inspirational to all whom he encountered.

"Brian’s life was lost too soon and too young, and he leaves a hole in our hearts. We will never forget his larger than life personality, his laughter and spirit that carried us all at times."

The page aims to raise €5,000 for Zoe and his family, as has reached almost half its target in just a few hours today.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the page here.

Digital Desk