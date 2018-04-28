Charity urges Housing Department to release March's homeless figures after delay

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is being told to back away from any plan to reduce the frequency of homeless reports.

The Department has announced a delay in the homeless numbers for March and it is believed there are future plans to publish the reports quarterly instead of monthly.

CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, says that is a step backwards.

Mr Flynn said: "NGO's and organisations such as ourselves need these figures on a monthly basis to stay ahead of the homeless tsunami.

"His office is failing to do its job with regard to homeless services, the situation is getting worse month on month, the last figures released there were 488 children going into homeless services through February.

"March's figures are late and we are asking for them to release those figures asap."