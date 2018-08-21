Charity to launch info campaign for rented accommodation seekers

The national housing charity Threshold is launching an information campaign for people looking for rented accommodation.

'Scamwatch' is being rolled out in conjunction with the Union of Students in Ireland and Daft.ie.

Threshold CEO John-Mark McCafferty says they want to help renters avoid falling victim to rental scams.

"The reason it's called Scamwatch is because of some of the real scams that many people have fallen victim to in previous times," said Mr McCafferty.

"We're offering would tenants a checklist and in that checklist, we're advising would be renters to among other things be aware of offers that appear too good to be true."

- Digital Desk