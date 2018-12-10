Charity suspends rehoming of dogs over Christmas period

Dog's Trust is trying to stop people rushing out to get a dog for Christmas.

The charity is suspending the rehoming of dogs from its homes over the festive period.

File image

It saw a 30% rise in people looking to give up their dog in January this year.

The top reason was owners not having enough time to look after their pet anymore.

Dog's Trust says Christmas is not a good time to take on a new dog, especially a puppy.

READ MORE: Man who suffered five brain haemorrhages in France bike crash due home for Christmas

Executive Director, Suzie Carley, said: "Each year we are saddened and worried by the number of people looking to relinquish their dog, especially in the first few months after Christmas.

"Owning a dog is a long-term commitment so we are urging those thinking of getting a dog to please wait and take due consideration at any time of the year but especially when thinking of getting a dog for Christmas.

"Dogs Trust coined the phrase ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ 40 years ago this year, and sadly it is still as relevant today as it was then."

- Digital Desk