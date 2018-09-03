Charity calls for end to 'political football' being played around homelessness

A housing charity has called on politicians to "stop playing political football with homelessness and address the issues".

Anthony Flynn, the CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, was reacting to news that Sinn Féin are to call for a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy following another increase in the number of people presenting as homeless.

"A motion of no confidence will only plummet homelessness into further mayhem," Mr Flynn said.

"If a new Minister is appointed it will take him/her another twelve months to get a hold of their brief. The system if far from ideal and we are all aware the job just isn’t being done.

"We have seen Minister after Minister in the department and none of those have been able to tackle the crisis, what we now need to ask is what the real problem is."

Mr Flynn said with the highest ever number of homeless people in the history of the state and child homelessness continuing to escalate what was now needed was what was an independent review of the department and its policies.

"But more importantly I’m calling for the political football game that’s being played to end, this situation has become a game for all parties and point scoring is getting us nowhere.

"Real housing plans and more solutions regarding waiting lists are now what's required.

"Just today a family who are 13 years on social housing waiting lists have been informed they will be another 3-4 years awaiting housing. The system is broken, and we must work together to fix it."

- Digital Desk