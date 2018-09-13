Charities Regulator CEO to leave post next month

The Chief Executive of the Charities Regulator, John Farrelly, is to step down from the position next month.

Mr Farrelly is to leave his post at the end of October to take up a new role with the Mental Health Commission.

Chairperson of the Charities Regulator, Patrick Hopkins, confirmed this afternoon that the board had received Mr Farrelly's resignation.

A recruitment process is now underway to fill the vacancy.