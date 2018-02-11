Changes to National Planning Framework 'incredibly worrying' says former Department of Finance chief

The former Department of Finance secretary general says he has major concerns ahead of the National Planning Framework.

On Friday, the Government will launch the NPF, committing €115bn to the 10-year investment strategy.

There are already concerns that the Cork-Limerick motorway will undermine the plan's objective of creating strong regional cities.

John Moran, Director of the European Investment Bank, said that he is very worried about how the plan is developing.

"There's been a year and a half of consultation, a year and a half of thinking about what the right options are and of course there's not only one, there's lots of different ones, but it's important to have one," he said.

"So if somebody has spent a year and a half coming up with a single plan and figuring out how you would get that to operate when you suddenly, in the last week or two, start adding in new things, without proper consideration to that, that's incredibly worrying."

- Digital desk