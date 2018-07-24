Changes to Domestic Violence Act will offer greater protection for women, says Justice Minister

The Justice Minister says women have a right to feel safe and respected.

Charlie Flanagan was speaking on the announcement of changes to the current Domestic Violence Act that will see greater protection for women.

A new offence of coercive control and the availability of an emergency baring order are just some of the measures set to feature in the changes.

The minister says that nobody should feel afraid and it is important to know that help is there.

"I believe it is absolutely essential that women feel sufficiently confident and comfortable, that they can work closely with the Garda Síochána and, of course, with all of the advocacy groups," he said.

The important thing is that women in particular no longer feel afraid or fearful.

Digital Desk