CervicalCheck tribunal 'still an adversarial route', says Lorraine Walsh

The CervicalCheck Steering Committee has said the Tribunal process will still be adversarial.

The Health Minister Simon Harris announced details of the inquiry into the CervicalCheck controversy yesterday evening.

It was one of the recommendations made by a report into the appropriate response to the scandal.

It aims to offer women an alternative to the courts where their claims will be dealt with in private and a less adversarial manner.

Lorraine Walsh was one of the women who received an incorrect smear test result and said there is no ideal court situation.

Ms Walsh said: "A tribunal is still an adversarial route, it is very much still like the High Court except that it's in private, that's the only difference.

"When they say private, private means you still could be giving testimony in front of a dozen or up to 20 of a legal team, so if you call that private, well it's as private as it can be."

Cervical smear services have been in the spotlight since it emerged that at least 208 women diagnosed with cancer should have received earlier intervention.

The Cabinet has approved the appointment of Justice Mary Irvine as chair of the tribunal, the Health Minister said. It will be established next year.

The minister said he was examining the early establishment of a scheme to provide ex-gratia payments for women affected by the non-disclosure of the audit.

He said: “The tribunal will allow women to progress their cases in a timely and sensitive, less adversarial manner, while equally respecting the constitutional entitlement of all parties to a fair hearing.”

The voluntary body will be established based on the recommendations set out by Mr Justice Charles Meenan in his recent report on an alternative system for dealing with cases arising from CervicalCheck.

Hearings will be held in private and will be less adversarial than the current court process due to the adoption of pre-hearing protocols and case management procedures, the Government said.

Mr Harris added: “This will take time to establish but all arms of government are working to progress as a matter of urgency.

“I will also consider the establishment of an ex-gratia compensatory scheme to deal with any accepted non-disclosure to the 221 women and their families, and I hope to progress this in the new year.”

Earlier this year, Emma Mhic Mhathuna died after being given a terminal diagnosis.

Mrs Mhic Mhathuna said she had been given a clear smear test in 2013 but was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016.

