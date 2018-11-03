CervicalCheck scandal and housing crisis on Labour conference agenda
The Labour Party conference continues later today.
The party will present an award to Vicky Phelan, Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap for their work in relation to the Cervical Check scandal.
Housing is one of the big discussion points today with the party saying affordable housing should be available to all.
Labour leader Brendan Howlin launched the conference last night, using his speech to have a go at Minister Shane Ross, his BusConnects plan and the government in general.
"Apparently [Minister Ross] was planning to make a submission on it to himself," he said.
A motion about party leadership will be considered later.
It would allow Senators and not just TDs to be elected as Labour leader, which could open up the pool of potential successors to Brendan Howlin to the likes of Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Ged Nash and Ivana Bacik.
Another motion says if Labour decides to support or go into government after the next election clear red lines would have to be set out.
Labour Youth has called on RTÉ to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel continues with plans to host the competition in Jerusalem.
Digital Desk
