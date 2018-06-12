CervicalCheck inquiry to miss deadline

An inquiry into the CervicalCheck scandal is set to miss its end of June deadline.

Dr Gabriel Scally, who was appointed to lead the preliminary inquiry, was due to recommend if a commission of investigation is necessary by the end of the month.

According to the Irish Times, Dr Scally has still not spoken to the majority of people involved and is now looking at how he can get in contact with all of the 209 people affected.

Department of Health officials met yesterday with the chairman of the scoping investigation, whose progress report will be considered at Cabinet today.