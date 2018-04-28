CervicalCheck helpline goes live as health officials have 48 hours to inform women affected by scandal

Update 9.03am: A CervicalCheck helpline has gone live to help those with concerns over smear tests and the national screening programme.

The helpline went live at 9am this morning and anyone wishing to use the service can call it at 1800 45 45 55.

Callers are having difficulty getting through to it due to a technical glitch.

The Department of Health says it is working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Catherine Shanahan

Senior health service officials have been ordered to identify and inform within the next 48 hours the 206 women who were wrongly told they did not have cervical cancer, amid fears over the fallout from the scandal.

Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed he has sent an incident team in to the CervicalCheck cancer service to “take charge of the situation” as he admitted he does not have confidence in existing managers to perform their duties.

Vicky and Jim Phelan, pictured with their solicitor, Cian O Carroll leaving the Four Courts on Tuesday. Pic: Collins Courts.

Speaking as the HSE refused to say if any of the 206 women whose cervical cancer was not identified have died or have now been diagnosed with terminal cancer, Mr Harris said he wants any victim of what happened to be identified as a matter of urgency.

And, while the HSE was last night drawing up the draft terms for an external review, Mr Harris said he has ordered senior officials to identify this weekend all 206 women affected, and start contacting them by Monday due to growing public fears over the scandal.

“I’ve sent a senior team in to CervicalCheck to take charge of the situation.

“They’ll be reviewing the charts over the weekend, and appointments will be offered to any woman who may not have been told, starting on Monday.

“Women who have cervical cancer and who are worried and asking ‘was I not informed’, they will be hearing in the early stages of next week of an appointment to meet with a clinician face- to-face,” Mr Harris told RTÉ’s Six One News, adding he was only informed that 206 cases were involved by media reports yesterday.

CervicalCheck understands that some of our clients may be anxious about their cervical screening. Anyone with concerns can call us on Freephone 1800 45 45 55, this line is open Monday to Sunday 9am to 6pm, to request a call back to discuss your concerns. pic.twitter.com/2s9vUNHAzI — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 27, 2018

The senior incident management team sent into CervicalCheck is led by HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry and HSE director of quality assurance Dr Patrick Lynch.

They and other officials began speaking with hospitals nationwide last night and have been told to identify all 206 women involved in the scandal by tomorrow night.

Mr Harris told reporters yesterday that while he still has confidence in the “life-saving” CervicalCheck system, he “truthfully” cannot say he has confidence in those in charge.

Speaking after CervicalCheck clinical director Gráinne Flannelly said she did not know if all 206 women had been contacted, Mr Harris said: “I have full confidence in the screening system... but truthfully, I can’t say that I do currently [have confidence in senior managers], that’s why I’ve ordered the review.”

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he wants to wait until the end of the external review before passing judgement, pressure on CervicalCheck managers increased last night amid opposition anger over the lack of clarity on the issue.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he found it “genuinely amazing and very disconcerting that at this stage of the growing cervical smear scandal, we cannot get a straight answer from the minister or the HSE on how many women are affected”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald demanded women affected be told immediately.

Noting the case of Limerick mother Vicky Phelan, 43, whose €2.5m High Court settlement this week after receiving an incorrect all- clear before developing terminal cancer led to the crisis being uncovered, Ms McDonald said: “We need answers without delay. Were there fatalities among the 206 women; are there other Vicky Phelans out there?”

Sinn Féin Leader @MaryLouMcDonald and the party's Health spokesperson @loreillysf have demanded answers from Health Minister Simon Harris after it has emerged that 206 women developed cervical cancer after a mis diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/ZKQNvhEKJY — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) April 27, 2018

Ms Phelan, who was contacted by Mr Harris yesterday in a private phonecall, said she was shocked to learn 206 other women were affected.

“I really didn’t think there would be more than 40 or 50,” she said.

Criticising Ms Flannery, she said it is unacceptable “she still can’t say whether all of these women have been contacted — to me that is totally unacceptable”.

An HSE spokesperson last night refused to say if any of the 206 women have died or developed terminal cancer since receiving incorrect cancer all-clears.

“We would not have any information regarding the question,” the spokesperson said.

