Cervical smear digital images yet to be given to court ahead of upcoming CervicalCheck cases

By Ann O'Loughlin

Digital imaging of cervical smear slides still have not been handed over for examination by the legal sides involved in upcoming cases before the High Court.

Mr Justice Paul Butler was told today it is a matter of urgency that the digital images be provided in the cases of two women who have sued over alleged delay relating to CervicalCheck smears.

File photo.

Their cases are due to begin before the High Court in two weeks time.

Jeremy Maher SC Counsel for one of the women said his side had made repeatedly requested the digital imaging from Med Lab laboratory.

Emily Egan SC for Quest Diagnostics said it was a matter of the greatest urgency as if they don't have the digital imaging by next Tuesday it will pose huge difficulties.

The two cases involving women who have sued over cervical smear checks are due to go ahead on July 20 next. The women cannot be named, by order of the court.

Mr Justice Butler put the matter in for mention next Tuesday when the court heard there was a suggestion that MedLab might have the digital imaging across to all parties by next Monday.

The two cases brought by the women are against the HSE and laboratories and centre on smears taken under the CervicalCheck programme.