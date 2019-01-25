Cervical Check patient group says results backlog must be addressed

The group representing victims of the Cervical Check scandal says delays in screening test results must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

221+ has described the current situation as totally unacceptable.

Repeat smear tests are being offered to 6,000 women after a lab used by Cervical Check said a large number of HPV tests would have to be re-done for clinical reasons.

The HSE says test results are currently being reported within 22 weeks but the 221+ group says they had previously been available within 2-4 weeks.

"We appreciate that an additional 84,000 women came forward for screening in 2018, as a direct outcome of concerns about the Cervical Check audit; however, the capacity must be found as a matter of urgency to clear the present delays and the backlog," the group stated.

"It is important that the repeat testing now required on 1,000 of those tests is done without delay."

The group said that they welcome that the HSE has communicated openly on the two issues but that it raises questions about the capacity of the health service to respond effectively to women's health issues.