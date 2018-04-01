Ceremony to mark 1916 Rising in Dublin today

A commemoration service will be held today to remember those who died in the 1916 Easter Rising.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend the commemoration outside the GPO in Dublin this afternoon.

The ceremony will begin at noon and will involve a reading of the Proclamation, prayers of remembrance, and the laying of a wreath by the President.

Dublin Lord Mayor Micheal MacDonncha says it's always important to remember those who died during the Rising.

"It set the course for an independent Ireland," he said.

"It also set out the principles of the Proclamation for a Republic based on equality, equal rights and equal opportunities, a sovereign state.

"I think it's very important we recommit ourselves to those ideals every year and also that we honour those who sacrificed so much for the freedom of our country," he said.

- Digital Desk