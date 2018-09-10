Ceremony for 480 people granted Irish citizenship

Joanna Dukkipati from India at a Citizenship Ceremony that was held in the National Concert Hall. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

480 people from 68 different countries were granted Irish citizenship at a ceremony in Dublin today.

Poland topped the list of the nationalities who were awarded their Certificate of Naturalisation, with 85 people becoming citizens at the National Concert Hall.

Meanwhile, the second highest number of people who took part in today's proceedings were from the United Kingdom.

It was reported yesterday that there's been a fivefold rise in the number of British nationals looking to become naturalised Irish citizens.

86,000 applicants have been granted Irish citizenship since the official ceremony was introduced in 2011.