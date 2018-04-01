Ceremonies held to mark 1916 Rising today

Update - 1pm: A number of commemoration services have been held today to remember those who died in the 1916 Easter Rising.

A military ceremony was held outside the GPO on O'Connell street which was attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins, who laid a wreath.

Commemoration to mark the 102nd Anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising at the GPO today. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie.

Glasnevin Cemetery also held several commemorations, such as wreath laying ceremonies at the Sigerson Monument and the graves of Edward Hollywood (the man who delivered the first tricolour flag to Ireland from France) and Peadar Kearney (the composer of Ireland’s first national anthem).

Wreath laying ceremonies took place at Glasnevin Cemetary today. Photo: Fennell Photography.

Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, was joined by Sarah Tiffan, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy, Ambassador Stéphane Crouzat on behalf of the French Embassy in Ireland, as well as members of the Irish Defence Forces and Chairman of Glasnevin Trust, John Green to mak the 102nd anniversary of the Rising.

"This year, as we remember the significant milestones reached in 1918 on the long and difficult journey towards enfranchising men and women equally and the full inclusion of women in political life, it is fitting that we also pay a special tribute to Dora Sigerson," she said.

"She was a gifted sculptor and a major figure of the Irish Literary Revival who designed this beautiful memorial to honour those who gave their lives in the pursuit of self-determination and nationhood."

Dublin Lord Mayor Micheal MacDonncha says it's always important to remember those who died during the Rising.

"It set the course for an independent Ireland," he said.

"It also set out the principles of the Proclamation for a Republic based on equality, equal rights and equal opportunities, a sovereign state.

"I think it's very important we recommit ourselves to those ideals every year and also that we honour those who sacrificed so much for the freedom of our country," he said.

- Digital Desk