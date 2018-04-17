Central Bank suggested banks issue bonds to be bought by each other, David Drumm trial hears

By Sarah-Jane Murphy

The Central Bank suggested that Irish banks issue bonds on the understanding they would be bought by each other to promote confidence in the markets, a court has heard.

Today David Gantly, former chief dealer at Irish Life and Permanent (ILP) continued his evidence at David Drumm's conspiracy to defraud trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Drumm (51), former CEO of Anglo, accepts that multi-million euro transactions took place between Anglo and ILP in 2008 but disputes they were fraudulent or dishonest.

David Drumm at an earlier court sitting

Mr Gantly agreed with Brendan Grehan SC, defending, that the heads of treasury from six major Irish banks were invited to the Central Bank for a meeting on November 6, 2008.

It was suggested to them that they issue bonds and then buy the debt from each other, with a view to improving confidence, Mr Grehan said.

Mr Gantly said that this showed just how bad things were in Irish banking at the time.

“The Central Bank wanted as many safety nets as possible,” he said.

He told Mr Grehan that this type of activity between banks was not unusual, but said the support that came from banks to each other “on the bonds” was much higher.

“And this was the Central Bank and the Financial Regulator telling you to issue bonds?” Mr Grehan asked.

“Yes,” Mr Gantly replied.

“And would this have been disclosed to the market?” Mr Grehan continued.

“No. Absolutely not,” the witness replied.

Mr Drumm, of Skerries, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with former bank officials Denis Casey, William McAteer, John Bowe and others to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo Irish Bank by “dishonestly” creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

The bank's former CEO has also pleaded not guilty to false accounting on December 3, 2008, by furnishing information to the market that Anglo's 2008 deposits were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

The trial, is now in its eleventh week, and continues before Judge Karen O'Connor and a jury of ten men and four women.