Central Bank identifies another 3,400 tracker mortgage accounts hit by scandal

A further 3,400 customers have been identified who had their tracker mortgages wrongly removed or were overcharged by their banks.

The Central Bank says that brings the total number affected to 37,100, almost 90% of whom have been offered compensation.

Around 450 people received redress and compensation of more than €100,000, including 11 customers who got compensation worth more than half a million euro for losing their properties.

The Central Bank's investigation is due to be completed by June with the final number expected to rise further.

- Digital Desk