Central Bank forecasts more people to be employed by 2019 than during Celtic Tiger

More people are expected to be employed by 2019 than during the Celtic Tiger years.

New Central Bank forecasts for the economy show an extra 89,000 people are expected to be in work - with unemployment falling to 5% by next year.

GDP growth figures have been revised up to 4.4% because of stronger demand from our main trading partners.

However there are risks ahead, according to Central Bank’s Mark Cassidy.

He said: "The central message of the report is that the economy will continue to perform extremely well but we do also caution some risks in relation to Brexit, the border trade and taxation environment and also the potential for over heating as the economy gets closer to full employment."

Central Bank, Dublin.

- Digital Desk