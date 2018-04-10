Central Bank: 44% of long-term arrears over 5 years past due

The Central Bank says the country's banking system has an increasing problem with non-performing loans.

The latest figures show 44% of loans in long-term arrears are now over five years past their due date.

The Central Bank says the problem continues to make the economy vulnerable.

Nearly 40% of borrowers in long-term arrears had not engaged with their lender.

Sharon Donnery, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank said: "Non-performing loans remain a risk to the economy and the future, so it's in all of our interests to resolve them.

"Clearly if the banks are in a healthy position, then their ability to lend into the economy, support firms and job creation, is enhanced if this legacy issue is dealt with."

- Digital Desk