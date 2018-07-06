Ceann Comhairle berates Michael Healy-Rae for delay tactics during traffic bill debate

Michael Healy-Rae has again been accused of delay tactics as the Road Traffic Amendment Bill is debated in the Dáil.

The bill, which would involve drivers facing a temporary ban for a first offence of drink driving, has been under consideration for some time, with the vast majority of TDs supporting it.

Road safety campaigners have accused those opposed to the bill of "disgraceful tactics".

A small group of rural TDs has been accused of filibustering for its opposition to the bill.

Among them is Michael Healy-Rae who was accused of delaying again this morning by Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

He spoke to Mr Healy-Rae about the Dáil debate on the bill, saying: "You're referring to it, but you're not speaking about it."

Mr Healy-Rae replied: "Well, I'm coming back to it," to which the Ceann Comhairle answered: "Try and take the direct route rather than the circuitous route."

The Kerry TD assured the Ceann Comhairle, saying: "I'll take the straightest line possible, Ceann Comhairle."