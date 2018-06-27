Cavan man discovered his Lotto jackpot win after reading local paper

A lucky Cavan man learned of his €2.9m Lotto jackpot win only discovered his windfall after he read the local newspaper.

He also admitted that he "hasn't told a soul" about his seven-figure win.

He said: “I knew that there was a winner locally but I just assumed that somebody had already come forward to claim the prize.

I had a good few lottery tickets folded up in my wallet and I was none the wiser!

"I was reading the Anglo-Celt newspaper over the weekend and they listed the numbers so I took the tickets out to check them and that’s when it hit me.

"It’s a massive shock so I’m taking it one step at a time until I get used to having nearly €3 million in my bank account.”

Francis O’Reilly, (far right) owner of O’Reilly’s XL Store in Swanlinbar in Co. Cavan celebrates with staff and customers after they sold the winning ticket for the €2,895,277 Lotto jackpot on Wednesday, June 13.

He continued: "I haven’t told a soul.

"Absolutely nobody knows, not even my family.

"I am going to get some good advice about what I am going to do with the money and as soon as all of this commotion has died down,

"I will be able to relax a little more,”

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on June 12 at the Spa XL Service Station in Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan.