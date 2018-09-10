Cavan Gardaí investigate after kitten that was pushed through letterbox dies

A Garda investigation has been launched after a kitten was pushed through a letterbox in Cavan.

The cat, who was thought to be around three months old, had to be put down after it received serious internal injuries.

Cavan SPCA staff discovered the cat when they opened their charity shop on Friday morning.

Gardaí have confirmed an investigation has been launched after a "suspected animal cruelty case".

Concepta Leonard from the CSPCA told Northern Sound that CCTV will be checked to find those responsible.

Ms Leonard said: "We have CCTV in our shop, but on the street we cannot afford to have it outside, but the guards are going to look into it on CCTV from the other premises on the other side of the road where they have CCTV.

"Hopefully, something will show up on that."