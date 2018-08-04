Catholic marriage counselling group to open services to same-sex couples

Catholic marriage counselling group Accord will open it's services to same-sex couples.

Earlier this year, it was found it didn't comply with Tusla's new service level agreement for this year.

That lead to the Government threatening to withdraw funding.

President of Accord Bishop Denis Nulty told the Irish Independent they "can't refuse people".

Bishop Denis Nulty

