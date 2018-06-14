Catholic crisis pregnancy support agency to be wound down

Back to Ireland Home

The Catholic crisis pregnancy support agency, Cura, is to be wound down.

In a statement, the 41-year-old agency says it is working to cease services by June 15.

It claims the decision is directly from a strategic planning process, which began in 2015.

The announcement comes just one month after the USI cut ties with the agency - over a lack of abortion supports.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Cura, Pregnancy

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland