Catholic crisis pregnancy support agency to be wound down
The Catholic crisis pregnancy support agency, Cura, is to be wound down.
In a statement, the 41-year-old agency says it is working to cease services by June 15.
It claims the decision is directly from a strategic planning process, which began in 2015.
The announcement comes just one month after the USI cut ties with the agency - over a lack of abortion supports.
- Digital Desk
