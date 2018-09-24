Catherine Corless to receive honorary degree from NUIG

Historian Catherine Corless is to receive an honorary degree from NUI Galway next month.

In 2014, she revealed that hundreds of babies and toddlers had been buried in unmarked graves at a former mother and baby home in Tuam.

She's also known for her advocacy work on behalf of the survivors, and the children who lost their lives.

Others to get an honorary degree are musician Sharon Shannon, dementia activist Helen Rochford Brennan and biodiversity campaigner Brendan Dunford.

NUI Galway President Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said: “NUI Galway is fortunate to be associated with many outstanding honorary graduates throughout its history and those being honoured this year form a particularly distinguished group.

“In honouring these exceptional individuals, we signal what we value in areas that matter to us and to our society - local history, disability rights, music and environmental sustainability.”

Digital Desk