Cash worth €3,750 and 216,000 cigarettes seized in Cork and Dublin

Cash worth €3,750 and 216,000 cigarettes have been seized by Revenue Officers in Cork and Dublin this week.

A man in his 50s was stopped and searched as part of routine profiling in Ringaskiddy Port on Wednesday.

The Polish man was due to travel to Roscoff in France and the cash was found hidden in a holdall with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Marley.

Revenue Officers seized the cash suspecting it to be the proceeds of crime or intended for the use in criminal activity.

At Cork District Court yesterday, Judge Olan Kelleher granted a three-month detention order to allow Revenue to investigate further.

216,000 cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port today.

Revenue Officers at Dublin Port seized 216,000 cigarettes today with a retail value of more than €112,000.

The Marlboro branded cigarettes represented a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €97,000 and were discovered when officers examined freight which had arrived from Singapore.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, today at Ennis District Court, Revenue Officers were granted a three-month cash detention order after $15,000 in cash was seized by Revenue at Shannon Airport yesterday.

As part of routine profiling, the woman, who is a UK national in her 30s, was stopped and searched after she arrived at the airport.

The cash was found her luggage after she had travelled from São Paulo in Brazil.

The woman was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk