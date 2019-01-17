Cash recovered from convicted drug trafficker following high-speed car chase deemed proceeds of crime

The High Court has ruled that €13,850 seized from a convicted drug dealer following a high-speed car chase in Dublin last year is the proceeds of crime.

The Criminal Assets Bureau made the application in respect of cash it said was the proceeds of crime which was recovered by Gardai after members searched Paul Morgan, an English national, on February 15, 2018 last.

The orders under section 3 of the 1996 Proceeds of Crime Act were made by Ms Justice Carmel Stewart on Thursday.

CAB said Morgan, with several addresses in Liverpool, was arrested after a car he was driving was observed by members of the Gardai driving in a suspicious manner in the Finglas area of Dublin 11.

File photo

Gardai pursued the car, which it is claimed engaged in dangerous manoeuvres.

After what was described as a high-speed chase had ended, and the vehicles came to a stop. Garda had to force open the door of Morgan's car.

Morgan was then searched and just over €13,000 was found in a bag in his jacket.

Just over €800 in cash was also found in Morgan's sock after he was subsequently searched at Finglas Garda Station.

The court heard that at the time Morgan denied to Gardai the money was his and told Gardai that it was "not my problem".

CAB said that Morgan was involved in the illegal drugs trade.

He had several previous convictions including one in 2007 when he received a 12-year prison sentence for his role in transporting approximately €3m of heroin into Ireland.

CAB said that Morgan, who is aged in his late 30s, also associated with well-known criminals in this jurisdiction.

CAB said Morgan had no known source of legitimate income in either Ireland or the UK that would account for the cash.

Following the seizure CAB secured freezing orders from the High Court in respect of the cash.

The matter returned before the High Court when CAB sought to have the money deemed the proceeds of crime.

Morgan was served with details of CAB's application at various addresses in Liverpool including Hathersage Road, Huyton, Walton and Everton Road, but did not contest CAB's claim nor did he attend court.

In her ruling deeming the cash the proceeds of crime, the Judge said she was also satisfied that every effort possible had been made by CAB to notify Morgan about the application in respect of the cash.