Cash in transit employee stabbed with screwdriver during botched raid at Luas stop

A cash in transit employee has been stabbed during a botched raid at the Luas stop in Dublin.

Bluebell Luas stop where a cash in transit van was robbed. One person was assaulted and taken to hospital, after collecting the takings from a ticket machine. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Gardaí with the armed support unit were called to the scene.

The robbery took place at the Bluebell Luas stop at 12.40 yesterday afternoon.

A cash in transit van servicing the ticket machines was held up by two men.

They threatened an employee who was escorting the cash box before stabbing him in the neck with a screwdriver.

He was rushed to St James' Hospital but it is understood his injury is not life-threatening.

The cash box was taken but subsequently recovered by Gardaí.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

- Digital Desk