Case of woman with cancer suing over alleged misinterpretation of smear test goes ahead in High Court

By Ann O'Loughlin

A 37-year-old mother who has breast and cervical cancer today begins her High Court action over alleged misinterpretation of two cervical smears tests as part of the CervicalCheck screening programme.

The woman who cannot be identified by order of the court sat in Court No 2 in the Four Courts with her husband as Mr Justice Kevin Cross ruled the case should go ahead.

This followed an application by the two laboratories being sued for an adjournment of the case to October or November.

The adjournment application followed news that the woman had a CT scan this week and there is an improvement in her symptoms and she may now be a candidate for radical radiotherapy treatment which could improve her prognosis.

The case is now due to open at the High Court where the woman is expected to give evidence.

Mr Justice Cross said that next week when the legal vacation begins, a decision will be made on whether to adjourn the case further in to the vacation or later.

The woman and her husband have sued the HSE and the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd with offices at Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin along with Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

Liability is seriously in issue in the case, the court previously heard.

On August 18, 2009 the woman had a cervical smear test as part of the national screening programme.

The laboratories tested the cervical smears of Irish women taken under the national screening programme.

The cervical sample was sent to a cytopathology laboratory operated by Quest Diagnostics and it came back negative with a recommendation for a routine recall.

In a letter from the HSE in September 2009, the woman was advised the smear test detected no abnormalities.

On August 8 2012, the woman had another smear test under the national screening programme.

That smear test was sent to a Medlab Pathology laboratory and the woman was told by HSE letter in September 2012 no abnormalities had been detected.

In May 2014, the woman went to her GP complaining of bleeding and she was referred for an urgent colposcopy.

She was subsequently in June 2014 diagnosed as having invasive squamous carcinoma of the cervix and had different surgical procedures after that.

It is claimed that unknown to the woman reviews were carried out of the prior cervical screening.

A July 2014 review of the woman’s 2009 sample showed the original result was incorrect but this it is claimed was not communicated to the woman.

A review in October 2014 of the woman’s 2012 smear sample showed the original result was incorrect but it is claimed the woman was not told.

It is further claimed another review took place in 2015 of the woman's 2012 smear sample which showed the original result was incorrect.

On June 16, 2016 it is claimed the woman's treating consultant was advised as to the outcome of the 2009 and 2012 smear sample reviews.

The final review opinion of the 2009 sample was "atypical glandular cells" and the final review opinion of the 2012 sample was "atypical squamous cells of undetermined significance."

The woman complained of lower back pain and sciatica in October 2017 and an MRI examination followed by a PET CT scan in February 2018 confirmed a recurrence of cervical cancer and also revealed a lesion in her left breast.

In March 2018, the woman was diagnosed with cancer in her left breast.

She was advised on May 3, 2018 by her consultant that the reviews carried out of her 2009 and 2012 smears showed the smears were reported incorrectly.

It is claimed that there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and there was an alleged misinterpretation of the woman's smear samples.

A situation it is claimed allegedly developed where her cancer spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014.

It is further claimed she was deprived of the opportunity of timely and effective investigation and management of her condition and was allegedly deprived of the opportunity of treatment at a time when her disease was amenable to curative treatment.

It is claimed that by virtue of the alleged delay in diagnosis the woman has lost the opportunity of cure and her life expectancy has been severely impaired and is limited to months rather than years.

She has also it is claimed required more extensive treatment than would have been required had her 2009 and 2012 slides been correctly reported on.

The claims are denied and court previously heard liability is seriously in issue in the case.

The case continues.