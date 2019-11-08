Case of two US veterans charged during protest at Shannon Airport transfered to Dublin

A case of two US veterans charged with alleged criminal damage caused during a peaceful protests at Shannon Airport has been transferred to Dublin. At the Clare Circuit Court in Ennis, Ken Mayers, 82, and Tarak Kauff (77) was transferred to Dublin.

Speaking after the ruling, Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan said it is a good result for them, as the transfer will allow an application for a review of their bail conditions.

“In March of this year, Ken and Tarak were wrongfully arrested for trying to expose US military use of Shannon airport. There is nothing to be proud of in letting the US military use Shannon Airport, a civilian airport, as a military base.

“US warplanes, and those contracted by them, use Shannon to transfer troops and armaments to the endless wars of aggression across the Middle East, such as in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ken and Tarak are two US veterans who have seen what the US war machine does to innocent people, and the disregard with which the US flaunt international law and disregards the sovereignty of nations.

“Ireland is a neutral nation, and that is something we are very proud of. These two fine, brave men have been held hostage on this island by the Irish government, which seized their passports.

“They committed no crimes. Our government is trying to cover up US war crimes, and these two men are being persecuted for trying to expose that.

“We need to give them back their liberty and allow them home for Christmas, a time when they should be with their families. It is a gross injustice that we have held them here for this long, and it’s time to let them go home.”