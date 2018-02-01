Carlow IT is banning smoking from all main outdoor areas

The Institute of Technology Carlow is banning smoking from all its main outdoor areas.

From next month, lighting up will be restricted to three designated shelters across the campus to create a smoke-free environment.

It is after a survey revealed that 44% wanted a smoke-free campus, while 41% supported the idea but wanted shelters.

The "Smoke Less Campus" initiative also extends to electronic cigarettes.

The initiative has the full backing of the Institute’s Student’s Union.

Its president, Lorna Fitzpatrick said: “Students are very much in favour of this move because it will lead to a much healthier environment on campus.

"We have worked in tandem with the Institute to ensure there were new smoking shelters placed around the campus so that our students who smoke have areas to do so.

We will be supporting students who do wish to quit and encourage anyone thinking of quitting smoking to talk to the nurse or ring the national quit helpline 1800 201 203”.

